Delhi school evacuated after receiving bomb threat

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

As a precautionary measure, the school has been evacuated.

Meanwhile, a bomb detection and disposal squad has been dispatched, ANI reported citing the Delhi Police.

