Delhi school evacuated after receiving bomb threat

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2023, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 12:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

As a precautionary measure, the school has been evacuated.

Meanwhile, a bomb detection and disposal squad has been dispatched, ANI reported citing the Delhi Police.

Further details awaited...

Delhi
India News
Bomb threat

