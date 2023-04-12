Delhi school evacuated after receiving bomb threat

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.
As a precautionary measure, the school has been evacuated.
Meanwhile, a bomb detection and disposal squad has been dispatched, ANI reported citing the Delhi Police.
The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed: Delhi police
