Delhi school gets bomb threat; probe under way

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2023, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 09:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Public School on Mathura Road in the national capital received a bomb threat via e-mail on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

An investigation is currently under way, ANI further said, citing the Delhi Fire Service.

More to follow... 

Delhi
Bomb threat
India News

