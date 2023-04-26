Delhi school gets bomb threat; probe under way

The Delhi Public School on Mathura Road in the national capital received a bomb threat via e-mail on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.
An investigation is currently under way, ANI further said, citing the Delhi Fire Service.
Delhi Public School, Mathura Road receives bomb threat via e-mail; investigation underway, says Delhi Fire Service. pic.twitter.com/MxbfoshrOs
— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley
'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut
'3 Idiots' style operation using flashlights in Kolkata
OpenAI rolls out 'incognito mode' on ChatGPT
Japanese spacecraft likely crashed during moon landing