Delhi school receives bomb threat through e-mail

Delhi school receives bomb threat through e-mail

A senior police officer said that the email was received on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 28 2022, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 16:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Police on Monday received an email regarding a bomb being placed on a school campus here in south Delhi, officials said.

A senior police officer said that the email was received on Monday regarding the bomb placed in Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar.

The local police were informed and the bomb disposal squad, and dog squad rushed to the spot. The school campus was evacuated and a thorough search has been made, police said.

However, nothing has been recovered.

It seems to be a mischief, the officer said, adding that the details of the email are being checked.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Delhi Police
India News

What's Brewing

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

When dogs run for a cause

When dogs run for a cause

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

Love out loud: B'luru Pride march a riot of rainbows

 