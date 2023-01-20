Delhi school teacher stabbed by student

Delhi school teacher stabbed by student

Police said that they have arrested the student aged 18 years in connection with the incident while a hunt for two other students involved in the incident is going on

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 20 2023, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 00:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Delhi government school teacher, posted as an invigilator, was stabbed by a student during a practical exam on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in the school in Inderpuri area and the teacher, identified as Bhudev (29), sustained a wound in his stomach, an official said. He is undergoing treatment at the B.L.K. Kapoor hospital.

Bhudev, a native of Rohtak in Haryana, has a young daughter and his wife is pregnant.

Police said that they have arrested the student aged 18 years in connection with the incident while a hunt for two other students involved in the incident is going on.

"Bhudev has scolded the accused in the past for not wearing a proper uniform and he scolded the accused again on Thursday," said the official.

"Bhudev was on rounds in the school when three students encountered him on the staircase. One of the students took out a knife and stabbed him after they were pulled up again over uniform," said the official.

A senior police officer said that a case under the IPC's Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered.

"The knife used in commission of crime has been recovered from the possession of the accused," the official said, adding that further investigation is on.

