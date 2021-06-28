'Child can't be denied admission for having one parent'

Delhi schools can't deny admission on ground that child has declared name of one parent: Sisodia

Activists hailed the government move as 'progressive' and would be a relief, especially for single mothers

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2021, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 19:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

In what is seen as a progressive step, the Delhi government on Monday announced that schools cannot deny admission to a child on the ground that the child is declaring the name of only one parent.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also looks after the education portfolio, said no school in Delhi will deny admission to a child on the ground that the child is declaring the name of one parent only.

The order issued by the Directorate of Education in Delhi government said, "all the heads of schools of all managements under the office of Director of Education are hereby directed to not deny admission to the candidates who have filled details of even one of the parents in the application form while taking admission."

The Delhi government's move came even as some single parents faced trouble in getting their children admitted to schools with managements insisting that the names of both the parents should be mentioned.

Activists hailed the government move as "progressive" and would be a relief, especially for single mothers.

Shabnam Hashmi of Anhad said, "this is a major step, especially for single mothers. Very progressive step in ensuring education for children of single parents."

Delhi
Education

