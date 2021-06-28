Delhi schools can't deny admission on ground that child has declared name of one parent: Sisodia

In what is seen as a progressive step, the Delhi government on Monday announced that schools cannot deny admission to a child on the ground that the child is declaring the name of only one parent.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also looks after the education portfolio, said no school in Delhi will deny admission to a child on the ground that the child is declaring the name of one parent only.

No school in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on the grounds that the child is declaring name of his/her single parent only. pic.twitter.com/gDz1riHog0 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 28, 2021

The order issued by the Directorate of Education in Delhi government said, "all the heads of schools of all managements under the office of Director of Education are hereby directed to not deny admission to the candidates who have filled details of even one of the parents in the application form while taking admission."

The Delhi government's move came even as some single parents faced trouble in getting their children admitted to schools with managements insisting that the names of both the parents should be mentioned.

Activists hailed the government move as "progressive" and would be a relief, especially for single mothers.

Shabnam Hashmi of Anhad said, "this is a major step, especially for single mothers. Very progressive step in ensuring education for children of single parents."

Check out DH latest videos: