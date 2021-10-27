Delhi schools, colleges to reopen from November 1

Delhi schools, colleges to reopen from November 1 in hybrid mode

Schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 27 2021, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2021, 14:42 ist
The minister said more than 50 per cent of the students in a class should be called to school and all the staff are required to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed reopening of all educational institutions from November 1 and Chhath Puja celebrations in the city amid Covid strict protocols, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

Schools will have to ensure that classes are conducted in a hybrid mode which means online classes will continue, he said.

"All private and government schools can be reopened from November 1. However, parents cannot be forced to send their ward to schools,” Sisodia said at a press conference after a DDMA meeting.

The minister said more than 50 per cent of the students in a class should be called to school and all the staff are required to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

Sisodia said a restricted number of people will be allowed to conduct Chhath Puja at predetermined spots across the capital.

"People are requested to follow all Covid protocols and wear masks... The Covid situation is under control in Delhi but one has to remain careful,” he said. 

DDMA
Delhi
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Manish Sisodia
India News

