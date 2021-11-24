Delhi schools, colleges to reopen from November 29

As the air quality in the national capital improves, the Delhi government has decided to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutes from November 29.
Schools, colleges, educational institutes to reopen from November 29 in Delhi, Environment minister Gopal Rai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He added that only CNG, electric vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27, the rest remain banned till December 3.
More to follow...
