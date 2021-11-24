Delhi schools, colleges to reopen from November 29

Delhi schools, colleges to reopen from November 29

Only CNG, electric vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27, rest remain banned till December 3

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 24 2021, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 14:04 ist
Students are pictured outside a school in New Delhi on November 15, 2021, after the authorities on November 13 announced a one-week closure of schools and said they would consider a "pollution lockdown" to protect citizens from toxic smog. Credit: AFP File Photo

As the air quality in the national capital improves, the Delhi government has decided to reopen schools, colleges and educational institutes from November 29.

Schools, colleges, educational institutes to reopen from November 29 in Delhi, Environment minister Gopal Rai was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He added that only CNG, electric vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27, the rest remain banned till December 3.

More to follow...

