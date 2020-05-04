Delhi sees 349 new COVID-19 cases, tally inches closer to 5000-mark

Delhi inched closer to 5,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with the capital on Monday reporting 349 cases.

With this, the capital now has 4,898, out of which 1,383 (28.23%) were reported this month alone.

The death toll remained at 64 as no fresh deaths were reported while 69 patients were discharged during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 1,431.

An analysis of the statistics showed that those above 60 years accounted for 16.05% (786 of 4,898) of the cases but 51.56% (33 of 64) of the total deaths.

Those in 50-59 years age group had 15.74% (771) cases while the deaths were 31.25% (20).

Those below 50 years made the bulk of the cases -- 68.21% or 3,341 -- but when it comes to death, they had the least proportion (17.19% or 11).

According to the medical bulletin 55 of the 64 people who died or 85.94% had comorbidity.

Delhi had crossed 1000-mark on April 11 when it registered 1,093 cases. It had taken eight days from April 19 (2,003 cases) to cross the 3,000 mark. It took just five days from April 27 (3,108 cases) to add another 1,000 cases to cross the 4,000 mark.

Between April 19 and 25, an analysis of the figures provided in medical bulletins showed that there were 752 cases during the week. Between April 26 and May 2, there were 1,314 cases reported.

On April 26, Delhi had reported 111 cases while it rose to 190 and 206 in the next two days. On April 29, the number of cases came down to 125 and the next day, it further decreased to 76, before recording a jump on May 1 and May 2. On May 3, Delhi had recorded 427 cases, the record for a single day in the capital.