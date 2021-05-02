Delhi sees highest daily toll with 412 Covid-19 deaths

A man prepares a funeral pyre during a mass cremation of those who died from the coronavirus disease at a crematorium in New Delhi, India May 1, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

The national capital recorded the highest 412 fatalities due to Covid-19 in a day and over 25,000 new cases of the infection, authorities said on Saturday.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin, the positivity rate stood at 31.61 per cent. As many as 79,780 tests for detection of Covid-19 were conducted in a day of which 63,271 were RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests.

Over 45,000 beneficiaries have been administered vaccination jabs in a day in Delhi.

The national capital has so far reported 11,74,552 cases, out of which 10,61,246 patients have either recovered, discharged or migrated out. The city currently has 96,747 active cases.

