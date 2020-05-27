Delhi sees sharpest spike in COVID-19 cases with 792 new infections

In one of the sharpest rise, Delhi on Wednesday reported 792 new COVID-19 cases, the highest for a single day and almost double from the previous day, taking the total to over 15,000 cases with the death toll crossing the 300-mark.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

On Tuesday, the national capital has reported 412 cases after reporting 635 cases on Monday. With this, Delhi now has 15,257 cases out of which 11,738 (76.93%) were reported in May alone.

Since May 18 when Lockdown 4.0 came into effect with more relaxations, there were 5,502 cases or 47% of the cases reported in this month alone. Delhi also added 15 more deaths, taking the total to 303.

The latest medical bulletin said 7,690 people are still under treatment, including 3,878 in home isolation, while a total of 7,264 have recovered so far. In the past 24 hours, 310 people have recovered.

Delhi has so far conducted tests on 1.84 lakh samples, including 5,783 fresh samples.

While on May 24, 508 cases were reported, May 22 reported 660 cases, the biggest spike in a single day. Since May 19, Delhi has been reporting more than 500 cases and it has been rising since then. On May 18, there were 299 cases while May 19 had reported 500 cases, May 20 with 534 cases and May 21 with 571 cases. On May 23, the numbers rose to 591.