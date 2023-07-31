Delhi services amendment bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha on August 1

The government has listed the introduction of the contentious bill to replace an ordinance that took away the Delhi government's control over its bureaucrats on Tuesday.

According to the Revised List of Business of Lok Sabha for Tuesday, The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will be introduced in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai will also table an explanatory statement showing reasons for immediate legislation by promulgation of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 on May 19.

The debate on the Bill is unlikely to take place on Tuesday, as the government only plans to table it in the House.

The government has listed the passage of The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill 2023, The Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2023 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order Amendment Bill 2023 on Tuesday.

The introduction of the Delhi Bill, which was circulated among MPs last Saturday, will be opposed by I.N.D.I.A partners and other Opposition parties in Lok Sabha, sources said.

The AAP government in Delhi has filed an appeal against the ordinance in the Supreme Court, which had earlier ruled in favour of the Delhi government giving it control of the capital's bureaucrats.

While the numbers are against the Opposition in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, I.N.D.I.A partners will insist on a vote, especially in Rajya Sabha where they are better placed. Opposition sources said if they could show their numbers beyond 100 in a voting, it would have some impact in the Supreme Court when the appeal comes up there.

As of now, the Opposition could get only 103 against 121 the government can garner, including the nine votes of YSR Congress. BJD, BSP and JD(S) are yet to announce their position on the bill.