Delhi set to witness coldest day in 119 years on Monday

According to the Indian Meterological Department, the national capital is expected to see the coldest day in 119 years

  Dec 30 2019
  • updated: Dec 30 2019, 17:55pm ist
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi, Monday, Dec 30,2019. (PTI Photo)

Delhi is likely to experience its coldest day in December in 119 years on Monday with the day temperature recording 9.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The temperature recorded by the Safdurjung laboratory at 2:30 pm was 9.4 degrees Celsius.

"Delhi likely to record most coldest day today in last 119 year for Dec Month as day temp till 1430 IST of today has been unusually (cold) following a coldest trend with Safdarjung at 1430 IST has 09.4degC," the IMD tweeted.

