Delhi sets another record for daily COVID-19 spike

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,298 COVID-19 cases, the highest for a single day, a day after it reported that the number of daily patients fell below 1,000.

With this, the number of cases has risen to 22,132. With the addition of 33 deaths, including 11 from May 31, the toll has now touched 556.

Since May 28, Delhi has been witnessing over 1,000 cases every day except for June 1 when it was 990.

According to the medical bulletin, 497 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,243.

At present, 12,573 are under treatment of which 7,461 are in home isolation.

The national capital has conducted tests 2.23 lakh samples, including 6,070 fresh samples.