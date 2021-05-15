Delhi sets up oxygen concentrator bank; Covid-19 cases dip further with 6,430 new infections

The decline in Covid-19 cases in the national capital continued on Saturday, the consecutive second day in which the new cases remained below 10,000-mark, even as the number of tests slipped to the lowest since the second wave of the pandemic hit the city.

The number of fresh cases recorded in Saturday's health bulletin was 6,430 as against 8,506 on Friday.

However, the number of tests fell to 56,811 from the previous day's 68,575. If one takes the figures from April 1, the number of tests have fallen below 60,000-mark only twice, the previous being on April 26 when 57,650 tests were conducted.

The positivity rate also dipped to 11.32% from Friday's 12.40%.

#COVID19 cases further declines in Delhi The capital reports 6500 new cases in the past 24 hours. (On Friday, it was 8506). Positivity rate comes down to 11% (as against 12.40%): @ArvindKejriwal@DeccanHerald — Shemin (@shemin_joy) May 15, 2021

However, deaths continued to be a concern as 337 people were added to the toll as against 289 on Friday. The capital has been witnessing over 300 deaths on a single since April 22, barring a couple of days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government will not let its guard down though cases have come down.

He also announced the starting of oxygen concentrator banks for patients who are in home isolation and require oxygen support.

As per the plans, 200 each oxygen concentrators will be distributed in 11 districts and these will be provided to patients in home isolation on the recommendation of doctors.

If recommended by doctors, these will also be provided to those Covid-19 patients who are discharged from hospitals.

Separately, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government has earmarked a fund of Rs 1,051 crore for the three municipal corporations in the capital to pay salaries of healthcare workers and other employees.

"The Delhi government has released Rs 1,051 crore to the three municipal corporations in total so that they can pay salaries of their employees, amid this pandemic... The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is to get Rs 367 crore, North Delhi Municipal Corporation about Rs 432 crore and South Delhi Municipal Corporation will get Rs 251 crore," he said.