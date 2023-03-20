Delhi speaker refers to Privileges Committee issue of BJP MLAs bringing 'contaminated' Yamuna water

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday dubbed the matter of BJP members bringing contaminated water to the Assembly and claiming it be from the Yamuna as "serious", and referred to the Privileges Committee.

He said a report from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) refuted the claims by the opposition MLAs and stated that the water brought by them was not from the river.

In the January session of the Delhi Assembly, BJP legislators had brought bottles allegedly containing contaminated water from the Yamuna to the House in a attempt to corner the city government over its water supply. "The DJB report has found that the sample of water presented in the last session by BJP MLAs did not have Yamuna water," Goel said.

The Speaker referred the matter to the Privileges Committee of the Assembly and directed it to submit a report within a month.