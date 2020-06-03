Delhi State Legal Services Authority partners Yatra.com for Vidhik Sewa App

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and Yatra.com on Wednesday said they have joined hands for Vidhik Sewa App, a COVID-19 helpline.

Apart from legal services, the app covers crucial services such as food, shelter, clothes, medicines, sanitary napkins and others, according to a statement.

Yatra.com supported this initiative of DSLSA in pursuance of its corporate social responsibility to ensure that in these unprecedented times, help reaches to those in need, in all possible ways, it added.

"At this crucial time when COVID-19 poses a national challenge, we have collaborated with DSLSA to develop Vidhik Sewa App. This app acts as a platform to provide individuals in Delhi with crucial services like food, shelter, medicines and more during unprecedented times like these," Manish Amin, co-founder and Chief Information and Technology Officer at Yatra.com, said.

Kanwaljeet Arora, member secretary of DSLSA, said the app will help ensure that justice is not delayed and access to judicial service is unrestricted.

"Additionally, we will extend essential services through the app. This association with Yatra.com for the app will help in extending our services to those in need and unable to avail them physically due to restricted movement," he added.

The app is available in Hindi and English on Android Play Store.