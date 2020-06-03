Delhi State Legal Services Authority, Yatra.com tie up

Delhi State Legal Services Authority partners Yatra.com for Vidhik Sewa App

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2020, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 20:33 ist

The Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and Yatra.com on Wednesday said they have joined hands for Vidhik Sewa App, a COVID-19 helpline.

Apart from legal services, the app covers crucial services such as food, shelter, clothes, medicines, sanitary napkins and others, according to a statement.

Yatra.com supported this initiative of DSLSA in pursuance of its corporate social responsibility to ensure that in these unprecedented times, help reaches to those in need, in all possible ways, it added.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

"At this crucial time when COVID-19 poses a national challenge, we have collaborated with DSLSA to develop Vidhik Sewa App. This app acts as a platform to provide individuals in Delhi with crucial services like food, shelter, medicines and more during unprecedented times like these," Manish Amin, co-founder and Chief Information and Technology Officer at Yatra.com, said.

Kanwaljeet Arora, member secretary of DSLSA, said the app will help ensure that justice is not delayed and access to judicial service is unrestricted.

"Additionally, we will extend essential services through the app. This association with Yatra.com for the app will help in extending our services to those in need and unable to avail them physically due to restricted movement," he added.

The app is available in Hindi and English on Android Play Store. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Yatra
Delhi

What's Brewing

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

 