Covid-19: Delhi state university exams cancelled

Delhi state university exams cancelled in the wake of Covid-19, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2020, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 13:40 ist
The Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams in view of Covid-19, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

 The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities. 

