Delhi state university exams cancelled in the wake of Covid-19, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams in view of Covid-19, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

