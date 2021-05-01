Delhi still facing medical oxygen crisis, says Sisodia

Delhi still facing medical oxygen 'crisis', says Sisodia

Hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs have been grappling with oxygen shortage

PTI
PTI,
  • May 01 2021, 01:22 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 01:22 ist
The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre as to why Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were given more oxygen than they asked for while Delhi's allocation was not increased as per the request of the AAP government. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said oxygen crisis still persists in the national capital and they grapple with an SOS situation every day.

Hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs have been grappling with oxygen shortage. Last week, several hospitals had sent out SOS messages about depleting oxygen supplies at their medical facilities and some hospitals had even lost patients due to the crisis situation.

"Reviewed the status of oxygen supply in hospitals. The crisis still persists and shall continue till we get sufficient quantity of supply. Not for a single day has Delhi been able to receive the allocated quantity of 490 MT oxygen. Every day is an SOS situation for Delhi," Sisodia tweeted on Friday.

Saroj Super Specialty Hospital owner Pankaj Chawla said the crisis has not been resolved. "At least, we are not required to make SOS calls frequently. That is not happening, but the crisis has not resolved," he said.

Sudhanshu Bankata, Executive Director, Batra Hospital, concurred with Chawla. "At 5 pm on Friday, the oxygen pressure had dropped as we had only 1 ton of oxygen left," he said.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre as to why Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were given more oxygen than they asked for while Delhi's allocation was not increased as per the request of the AAP government.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manish Sisodia
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Delhi
oxygen

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010

Amazon emitted more CO2 than it absorbed since 2010

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

 