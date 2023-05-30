Delhi teen murder accused sent to 2-day police remand

Delhi teen murder accused sent to police remand for two days

The 20-year-old Sahil was arrested on Monday for stabbing and bludgeoning his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 30 2023, 10:57 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 10:57 ist
Sahil. Credit: PTI Photo

The accused in the Delhi teen murder case has been sent to police remand for two days, reported ANI.

The 20-year-old Sahil was arrested on Monday for stabbing and bludgeoning his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy.

A preliminary probe into the killing revealed that the accused was enraged after his break-up with the victim and the fight between them a day earlier triggered the horrific act, police said on Monday.

Also Read — Shahbad Dairy Murder: Initial probe reveals break-up drove Sahil to kill girl

He was arrested from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to a location in Uttar Pradesh. 

A senior police officer said the accused suspected the victim of having an affair with her ex-boyfriend and had allegedly threatened her a few days ago that he would kill her.

"Initial probe also revealed that Sahil had suspicion that she had started talking to her former boyfriend and got into a relationship with him. He had also apparently threatened to kill her," he said.

More details are awaited. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's launches mission with first civilian to space

China's launches mission with first civilian to space

Pre-term births and a silent emergency

Pre-term births and a silent emergency

The flop that was a hit!

The flop that was a hit!

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children

Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children

Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training

Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training

Getting the inclusion puzzle right

Getting the inclusion puzzle right

DH Toon | Beware wrestlers

DH Toon | Beware wrestlers

 