Delhi teen murder accused sent to police remand for two days

The accused in the Delhi teen murder case has been sent to police remand for two days, reported ANI.

The 20-year-old Sahil was arrested on Monday for stabbing and bludgeoning his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy.

A preliminary probe into the killing revealed that the accused was enraged after his break-up with the victim and the fight between them a day earlier triggered the horrific act, police said on Monday.

Also Read — Shahbad Dairy Murder: Initial probe reveals break-up drove Sahil to kill girl

He was arrested from Bulandshahr after a call from his aunt to his father was traced to a location in Uttar Pradesh.

A senior police officer said the accused suspected the victim of having an affair with her ex-boyfriend and had allegedly threatened her a few days ago that he would kill her.

"Initial probe also revealed that Sahil had suspicion that she had started talking to her former boyfriend and got into a relationship with him. He had also apparently threatened to kill her," he said.

More details are awaited.