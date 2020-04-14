Delhi to fully implement lockdown measures: Kejriwal

Delhi to fully implement lockdown measures amid rise in coronavirus cases: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Apr 14 2020, 13:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 13:52 ist

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Delhi would fully implement lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the COVID-19 spread.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday morning, the prime minister announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3. 

"Delhi will fully implement PM's lockdown measures," Kejriwal tweeted.

Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in the coming days to ensure that the coronavirus does not spread to new areas.

