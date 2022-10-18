Delhi to get 100 EV charging stations in 2 months: CM

Delhi to get 100 electric vehicle charging stations in two months, says CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated 11 charging stations and said the facilities would also include battery swapping points

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 18 2022, 18:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 20:11 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks at the inauguration of 11 new Electric Vehicle Charging Stations on Tuesday. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital would get 100 electric vehicle charging stations in the next two months. Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated 11 charging stations and said the facilities would also include battery swapping points.

"Earlier, battery swapping points and charging stations were different but these have now been clubbed together. These 11 stations have 73 charging points. In the next two months, Delhi will get 100 charging stations," he said.

The ambitious Delhi Electric Vehicles policy, introduced in August 2020, aims to increase the share of electric vehicles to 25 per cent of total sales by 2024.

Also Read | Many apartments setting up public EV charging stations

When asked about the showcause notice issued to Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi Vice-Chairperson Jasmine Shah, Kejriwal said, "The Cabinet appointed him and only the Cabinet can question him."

The Delhi government's planning department on Monday issued a showcause notice to Shah over charges of "misusing public office" by acting as the "official spokesperson" of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sources said.

The action came following a complaint by BJP leader and West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma.

The Aam Aadmi Party has termed the notice "yet another attack on the Delhi government due to its rising graph in Gujarat".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Electric Vehicle
India News
AAP
Delhi

What's Brewing

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

Deadlines and punishments: Ola Electric's work culture

Deadlines and punishments: Ola Electric's work culture

Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool

Japan researchers create AI enlightenment tool

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Worry grows for Iran athlete who climbed without hijab

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

Kerala students develop electric car; win laurels

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

UAE's Meiyappan takes 5th-ever hat-trick of T20 WC

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

How app developers keep kids glued to screens

 