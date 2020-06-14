Delhi to increase coronavirus testing two-fold in 2 days, to get 500 isolation coaches

Increasing testing two-fold in two days and three-fold in six days, deploying 500 isolation coaches and intesive contact tracing in Containment zones are among of a slew of decisions taken at a meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah to tackle the worsening coronavirus situation in Delhi.

However, there will be no extension of lockdown in the national capital as speculated in several quarters. Sources said the issue was not on the discussion table.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvnd Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria among others.

It was an "extremely productive meeting...Many key decisions taken. We will fight against COVID-19 together," Kejriwal tweeted as Shah assured all central help to Delhi in fighting the virus.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 14

Announcing the decisions taken in the meeting on Twitter, Shah said Delhi will be increasing the number of COVID-19 tests by two-fold in next days and by three-fold in the next six days across the capital. This comes amid criticism that the number of tests conducted in the capital has been low. The Delhi government even faced criticism from the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court regarding the matter.

In containment zones, a comprehensive house-to-house survey will be conducted to help proper contact mapping and its report will be out in one week. After a few days, testing will be conducted at every polling station in the containment zone.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

To ensure proper monitoring, Shah said, people in containment zones will have to download Aarogya Setu App.

The Centre also decided to deploy 500 COVID-19 isolation coaches of the Indian Railways in the national capital, which will add 8,000 beds in Delhi, the Home Minister added.

A committee under Niti Ayog member Dr V K Paul was also set up to prepare a roadmap to provide 60% of COVID-19 beds in private hospitals at a low rate and fix rates for COVID-19 treatment and testing. The panel will submit its report on Monday.

It was also decided to set up a panel of senior doctors in AIIMS to provide telephonic guidance to small hospitals in the capital to deal with the situation. The helpline number will be released on Monday.

He also said the government is sensitive to the families who lost their dear ones to the virus and it would revise guidelines for funerals, which is expected to reduce the waiting period.

Shah will be holding a second round of meetings at 5 PM with Mayors of three Municipal Corporations -- East Delhi, North Delhi and South Delhi -- in which Baijal and Kejriwal will also attend. Sources said one of the proposals on the table is to utilise hospitals under te municipalities for Covid-19 treatment.

The Home Minister calling a meeting with Mayors also showed that the Centre wanted more involvement from the BJP-ruled civic bodies, which has claimed that there have been at least 2,098 COVID-19 deaths till June 10 while the official death toll as on June 12 was only 1,214.

As on Saturday, Delhi reported a total of 38,958 cases, out of which 49.06% or 19,114 of the total cases were reported in June alone. June 12 alone recorded 2,137 cases, the capital's highest spike for a single day. Within 12 days, June has outnumbered the total number of 16,326 cases reported in the whole of May.