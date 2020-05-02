Delhi to set up 'welfare cell' for coronavirus positive govt officials, their families

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Saturday directed a senior officer to set up a 'Staff Welfare Cell' for regular interaction with COVID-19 positive government officials as well as their family members.

The chief secretary also appointed Delhi Jal Board CEO Nikhil Kumar as state nodal welfare officer to provide assistance to the patients, corporations and autonomous and local bodies.

According to a Delhi government order, the state nodal welfare officer has been asked to take necessary steps to set up a 24x7 helpline for such officials.

The chief secretary has directed Kumar to identify and earmark two dedicated hospitals and an exclusive testing laboratory for treatment and testing of suspected and COVID-19 infected Delhi government officials and their family members on a cashless basis.

"All district magistrates are also directed to provide details of officers/officials found COVID-19 positive in their districts on daily basis to state nodal welfare officer for further action as mentioned," the chief secretary said in the order.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 223 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally to 3,738 with two more deaths being reported here.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 now stands at 61.