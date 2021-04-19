Delhi under 6-day lockdown: What's allowed and what's not

A six-day lockdown has been ordered in the national capital beginning Monday night as the city grapples with an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases that has put the health infrastructure under severe strain.

Delhi reported 25,462 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, almost one-third of the number of persons tested for the infectious disease. The national capital has 74,941 active cases of Covid-19.

Here's what's allowed and not allowed in Delhi during this lockdown:

1. Essential services are exempted from the lockdown. Print and electronic media, government officials working in departments such as health, police, Delhi Metro, electricity board, water, etc. Healthcare staff are also exempt. Patients and pregnant women are exempt from the lockdown restrictions.

2. Those going to get tested for Covid-19 and vaccination are exempt on providing a valid ID card. Those caring for medical patients are also exempt.

3. Travel to catch a flight, train, bus will be allowed on production of a valid ticket.

4. Shops selling essential goods and providing essential services will be allowed to function, such as grocery shops, vegetables, fruits, milk, bank employees, private security companies.

5. All modes of transport will be allowed to carry passengers, however, only those exempt from the lockdown will be allowed to travel on these modes of transport.

6. Only home delivery of food and takeaways will be allowed. Dine-in facilities at restaurants will be suspended.

7. Public places such as parks, gyms, swimming pools will be shut and only training of those participating in national and international games will be allowed.

8. If workers are present within a construction site or factory, they will allowed to work. If workers need to be transported to the work site, such an activity will not be allowed.