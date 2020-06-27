Delhi University postpones open book exams for final-year students by 10 days

Delhi University on Saturday postponed the online open book exams for final-year students, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, by 10 days "in view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic".

The revised datesheets for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be notified on July 3, the university said.

Teachers and students have been opposing the open book exams (OBE) citing issues like absence of study material for many students and lack of internet connectivity in various parts of the country, among others.

"...all concerned are hereby informed that examinations scheduled for all final semester/term/year and ex-students as per date sheet in OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of Covid-19 pandemic adopted as one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 pandemic," a Delhi University notification stated.

Under the prevailing situation, all concerned stakeholders, especially students, may find it difficult to attend their scheduled activities of examinations, it said.

The new datesheets for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes shall be notified by the university's examination branch on July 3 and examination will commence from July 10.

Delhi is the worst-hit city by the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. As of Friday, the contagious respiratory disease had infected 77,240 people and claimed 2,492 lives in the national capital.