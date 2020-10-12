Delhi University starts fully online admission process

Delhi University starts its first fully online admission process

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2020, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 15:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi University on Monday began its first fully online admission process for undergraduate courses in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said.

This year, the admission process is completely being held online and the university has advised students not to visit colleges in person.

The university had announced its first cut-off list on Saturday with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the cut-offs for three honours courses at 100 per cent.

Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), said the admission process started at 10 am.

She said there are admission branch officials, grievance redressal officials and nodal officers for each college to assist students in the admission process.

The official said the guidelines to complete the admission process and calculate the best of four marks have been uploaded on the website and there is an online calculator to help students to calculate whether their best of four marks meet the cut-off criteria of the respective college.

Read: Delhi University announces first cut-off list for undergraduate courses

The 100 per cent cut-off for undergraduate admissions in Delhi University comes after a gap of five years.

The central university's cut-off had last touched the 100 per cent mark in 2015.

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

Over 3.54 applicants had applied to the university for gaining admission to nearly 70,000 seats available in DU.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi University
COVID-19
Coroanvirus

What's Brewing

Biggest North Pole mission returns from 'dying Arctic'

Biggest North Pole mission returns from 'dying Arctic'

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

 