Delhi University's School of Open Learning begins PG registrations for 2023-24

CUET, the centrally administered exam, is not required for admission in the postgraduate programmes offered by SOL.

  • Jul 01 2023, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 16:12 ist
Delhi University. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Delhi University's School of Open Learning on Saturday announced the opening of registration for its postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

SOL offers six postgraduate programmes — MBA, MA (Hindi), MA (History), MA (Political Science), MA (Sanskrit), and MCom.

Also read | Delhi University a 'movement', says PM Modi at centenary event

The last date for registration is August 15, 2023.

"Starting from 01st July 2023, all candidates desirous of seeking admission must register at SOL website," SOL said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi National Open University extended the last date for fresh admission and re-registration offered in online mode for the July 2023 Session till July 15, 2023.

