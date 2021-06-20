Delhi unlock: Bars, public parks, gardens to open from Monday

The Delhi government has allowed reopening of bars, public parks and gardens from Monday under a phased easing of restrictions, which were imposed due to the second Covid wave.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order on Sunday stated that bars will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, from 12 pm to 10 pm, from next week.
The Delhi government has allowed reopening of bars, public parks and gardens from Monday under a phased easing of restrictions, which were imposed due to the second Covid wave.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order on Sunday stated that bars will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity, from 12 pm to 10 pm, from next week.
The owners of restaurants and bars will be responsible for strict adherence to Covid safety measures and all official guidelines and norms, it said.
Public parks, gardens and golf clubs will be reopened and outdoor Yoga activities will also be allowed, the DDMA stated in its order.
Prohibited activities and services, including cinemas, gyms, spas among others will remain closed till 5 am on June 28, it said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal
Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'
The art of probing the universe’s origins explained
Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs
Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties
This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines
Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades
Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes
Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna