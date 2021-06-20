Delhi Unlock: What's allowed, what's not from tomorrow

As the national capital continues to register a steady decline in new coronavirus cases, the Delhi government on Sunday extended relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions further till 5 am of June 28.

With the close gathering of shoppers in markets and restaurants resuming business amid phased unlock in the national capital, doctors on Tuesday had cautioned that Delhi could face a "worse than second wave situation" of Covid-19 if people do not adhere to safety norms or lower their guards.

Here is what is allowed and not allowed from today till June 28:

* Restaurants and bars have been allowed up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm and 12 pm to 10 pm respectively.

* Public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities will be allowed. All markets, market complexes, and malls permitted to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

* All schools, colleges, education/training/coaching institutions will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted.

* All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious/festival related and other gatherings are prohibited.

* All swimming pools will remain closed, except those being used for training sports persons for participation in National/International sports events or for organising events.

* Sports complexes, cinemas, theatres, banquet halls, spas, gymnasiums, yoga institutes will remain closed.

Delhi recorded seven deaths due to Covid-19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, as the positivity rate dipped to 0.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

