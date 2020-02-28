Delhi violence: 3 power discom workers injured, distribution infra damaged

Three workers of BSES, which supplies electricity to northeast Delhi, were injured in the communal violence and the power discom's distribution infrastructure suffered considerable damage, an official said.

Despite odds, BSES Yamuna Power Limited(BYPL) teams worked in the field and managed to restore power supply in the affected areas with the help of Delhi Police, said a BSES official.

Police personnel also provided passage to BYPL's field staff to attend to individual breakdown complaints in the riot-hit areas, he said.

"Three linemen were also stabbed, one of them seriously, while on duty near Sonia Vihar on the night of February 25. Fortunately, all survived."

Power cables, poles were damaged and burnt near Kalyan Cinema (Chauhan Bangar), Rajput Mohalla (Brahmpuri), Vijay Park (Adarsh Mohalla), B-4, Yamuna Vihar, tyre market, Gokalpuri, Ashok Nagar, Khajuri Khas, Chand Bagh and Old Mustafabad by the miscreants, the official said.

Around 300 metres and service cables have also been burnt and two vehicles including one used by quick response team of the discom were also damaged near Amar Colony(Wazirabad Road) and Gokalpuri flyover, he said.

Despite best efforts, it took time to restore power supply in some areas because of "hostile" ground situation, he said.

A war room was set up to coordinate work carried out by various teams with local police and administrative officers.

Several quick response teams were also deployed to assist local teams to carry-out their duties and provide regular power supply, he added.