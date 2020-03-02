Delhi violence: 369 FIRs registered, 1,284 people arrested or detained

The Delhi Police has registered 369 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,284 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Monday.

Forty-four of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, police said.

According to police, 21 cases were registered under cyber crime. These included cases related to spreading of hate messages, they said.

Seventy-six meetings were held by the Delhi Police along with peace committees in areas of northeast Delhi.

The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, the officer said.