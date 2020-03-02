Delhi violence: 369 FIRs registered, 1,284 arrested

Delhi violence: 369 FIRs registered, 1,284 people arrested or detained

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 02 2020, 22:01pm ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 22:01pm ist

The Delhi Police has registered 369 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,284 persons in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Monday.

Forty-four of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, police said.

According to police, 21 cases were registered under cyber crime. These included cases related to spreading of hate messages, they said.

Seventy-six meetings were held by the Delhi Police along with peace committees in areas of northeast Delhi.

The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, the officer said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi Police
FIR
Delhi
Riots
Detained
Comments (+)
 