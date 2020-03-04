Delhi violence: 531 cases filed, over 1600 held or detained

Delhi violence: 531 cases filed, over 1600 held

PTI
New Delhi,
  Mar 04 2020
  • updated: Mar 04 2020, 22:56pm ist
The Delhi Police has registered 531 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,647 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, an officer said on Wednesday.

Forty-seven of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, the officer said.

According to police, the police control room (PCR) did not receive any calls of rioting in the past seven days.

The situation in the riot-affected areas was under control, the police said.

On Tuesday, Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen confronting unarmed police personnel with a gun during the violence at Maujpur last week, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said. 

