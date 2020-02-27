Delhi violence: AAP MLA wants SHOs of riot-hit areas to undergo narco-analysis test

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday demanded that narco-analysis test be conducted on Delhi Police's Station House Officers (SHOs) in violence-hit areas in north east Delhi so that the whole world knows who were behind the communal riots.

Bharadwaj, the AAP national spokesperson who was recently in news for announcing a monthly programme of reading 'Sundara Kanda' in his constituency and demanding a grand statue of Lord Hanuman in Ayodhya where a temple is being built at the locality devotees believe to be Lord Ram's birthplace, made the demand in Delhi Assembly.

"There are some areas like Karawal Nagar, Khajuri Khas, Chand Bagh, Jafrabad, Gokalpuri, Bhajanpura and Seelampur (where communal clashes broke out). A narco-analysis should be done on the SHOs of police stations that cover these areas so that the truth comes out," he said.

"Then the whole world will know who did the riots, what the police was doing. Many in this country do not want the truth about these clashes to be out," he said.

When BJP Mahila Morcha National Social Media in-charge Priti Gandhi challenged him by asking why should a narco-test not be done on AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Tahir Hussain, he shot back on Twitter, "I am offering myself for narco-analysis test. Stream it Live. But what is it that SHOs want to hide? Why are you so scared? Can you now offer chief spokesperson of BJP? Or you offer yourself, even your narco-test will tell this world a lot. Are you ready?"

Narco-analysis test is the practice of administering barbiturates or other chemical substances to lower a person's inhibitions and make him freely share information. Though activists question the method and courts do not admit it as evidence, investigators use this method to get a breakthrough after getting permission from courts.

Bharadwaj's demand comes at a time there are allegations against police that it did not act on time to ensure that violence does not spread. There were also claims that the police looked the other way and aided some rioters with some posting videos of policemen actively engaged in stone-pelting with some rioters.