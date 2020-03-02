Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal urges people to share info of those needing relief

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people to provide details of the needy for a quick response from government agencies as he directed the authorities to speed up the relief and rehabilitation work in riot-hit northeast Delhi.

"We are working 24/7 to make sure relief efforts reach all in need. If u know of anyone who is in need, use #DelhiRelief to reach us," Kejriwal tweeted. "Pl do mention exact address/contact details so that we can reach him. We will ensure a quick response from our agencies."

Kejriwal is also monitoring the work continuously for 24 hours. Those people whose houses have been burnt are being given immediate relief of Rs 25,000, according to the statement.

The communal violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad last week claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.

Officials of the departments concerned are engaged in assessing the loss of those who have lost their houses, shops, and vehicles in the violence, the statement said.

"The work is nearing completion and the victims will soon be given the declared compensation," it said. "The Delhi government has also set up relief camps across the North East Delhi. The government is providing monetary assistance along with other necessary items."

A detailed list of victims is being prepared to provide the compensation announced by the chief minister. Victims are applying through the counter set up at the North East district magistrate office as well as through NGOs.