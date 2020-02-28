Delhi violence: HC notice to Centre and Delhi govt on plea for FIR against Congress, others for hate speeches

Unimpressed by the formation of the special investigation team (SIT) to probe communal violence in parts of Delhi, the Congress on Friday accused the government of resorting to discrimination, asking why not a single FIR has so far been filed against BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches.

The response of the party came on a day when Delhi High Court sought the Centre's response on pleas seeking lodging of FIRs against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for allegedly giving hate speeches.

“We will give an extremely strong, comprehensive and straight forward reply (in court over the matter), but let me tell you that the whole world is receiving FIRs, but the whole world does not include Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma," party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

Alleging “height of discrimination, bias, non-level playing field” in action by the police, Singhvi said he has never ever seen a single FIR except for people opposed to the government.

“Not a single FIR against the great names of the government—Kapil Mishra, Pravesh Verma, Anurag Thakur, Sangeet Som, Chinmayanand, Giriraj Singh," Singhvi said and argued sarcastically in their favour wondering “surely their speeches were very mild, compared to the hate and venom, spewed out by Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.”