Delhi violence: Head constable Ratan Lal was shot dead, reveals autopsy

Autopsy report of Ratan Lal, the head constable who was killed during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the north east Delhi, revealed that he was shot dead.

According to multiple media reports, the head constable's autopsy report conducted at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi stated that a bullet had entered from his left shoulder and was recovered during the procedure from his right shoulder.

Initially, it was believed that Ratan Lal died due to stone-pelting during the CAA protests in Delhi.

His body was taken to his home-town Sikar in Rajasthan where his last rites were performed.

Communal violence over the amended citizenship law escalated in north east Delhi on Tuesday taking the death toll to 21 as police struggled to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people.

After overnight incidents of arson, tension smouldered in the national capital and as the day progressed, streets in several localities like Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Kardampuri and Jaffrabad saw pitched battles between the members of two groups who also hurled petrol bombs and opened fire.

Over 200 people, including 48 police personnel, have been injured and half of the civilians have suffered gunshot wounds, hospital authorities said.