Delhi violence: It's silence of the graveyard in violence-hit Northeast Delhi

A road and an uneasy silence resembling graveyards divide Chand Bagh and Yamuna Vihar in Northeast Delhi.

One walking to Chand Bagh from Yamuna Vihar has to negotiate through charred vehicles lying scattered on the street and horrifying scene of a completely charred petrol pump, only to witness an errie silence on the streets as police and paramilitary personnel patrol the streets.

Police had already warned locals in Chand Bagh not to venture out and it kept most of them out of the streets.

At Yamuna Vihar, a local, Nand Kishore, said pointing out to his two-wheeler and a car that were charred on Tuesday, "they did not just set vehicles on fire, they pelted stones at our houses too."

"We will retaliate," another person said as Kishore explained his ordeal.

In nearby Vijay Park, one could see heaps of stones that were pelted by rioters. Some locals alleged the attackers were "escorted" by police personnel.

Shops in all these areas are closed for the past three days and locals pour out their heart. "To buy milk, we have to walk three-four kilometres. The prices of potato and onion have risen," said a local businessman, who could not open his shop, said.

In Maujpur, which witnessed widespread violence, one could see some locals, including youth, on the streets as National Security Adviser Ajit Doval returned for a second time in 24 hours to take stock of the situation.

Several people complained to Doval about their hardships and complaints about police, whom they said did not do anything to contain violence.

Doval attempts to assuage their feelings.

As he moved towards another locality, two youth Ankit Mishra and Vishal Tyagi drew attention to their ordeal.

"They came from all sides. Some of them had guns. I don't know how they got it. Muslims and Hindus were living peacefully here. But nobody knows what is in store for future," said Mishra.

"I work in a nearby area where Muslims are more in number. So far, there was no problem. Now, I am a bit scared. We all want peace. We want to live our life peacefully. It will take more time than usual to heal these wounds. I don't know whether it will heal at all," Tyagi said.

They also complained that neither the BJP MP nor AAP MLA visited these places or took any step to ensure that the violence does not spiral out.