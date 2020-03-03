Delhi violence: Man who brandished gun at unarmed policeman arrested from Uttar Pradesh

A 33-year-old youth, who was seen firing in the air and confronting an unarmed policeman during the communal clashes in north-east Delhi last week, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, police said on Tuesday.

A video had gone viral on February 24 in which Mohammed Shahrukh was seen pointing his country-made pistol at the policeman on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur road and firing in the air.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) A K Singhla said Shahrukh was planning to flee from Shamli where he was hiding. However, he was nabbed and brought to Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) AK Singhla said Pathan (23) fled to Punjab after his video was widely circulated on social media and shown on news channels. Later, he hid at a friend's house in Shamli, he added.

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police received information that Pathan would be coming to Shamli bus stand between 10 am and 12 noon to meet someone, he said.

A trap was laid and he was arrested, the officer added.

"We are trying to recover the pistol used by him during the violence. The pistol used was of good quality. He fired three rounds. He had gone alone in the protest," Singhla said.

Police officials said Shahrukh is a college drop-out and was interested in modelling and used to make TikTok videos. On Monday, police sources had detained him and later placed under arrest. However, two days later, sources said they were still on the hunt for Shahrukh.

During interrogation, Sharukh told the police that he opened fire in a fit of rage as stone pelting was going on, Singhla added.

According to police, he threatened the policeman, Deepak Dahiya, before fleeing.

Police are also trying to trace his family members, who are absconding, Singhla said.

They said the investigation is underway to ascertain if he is associated with any gang or part of any conspiracy.

The vehicle used by the accused to flee Delhi has also not been recovered yet, they said.

