Delhi violence: My husband is innocent, says conspirator's wife

Shakina Begum, wife of Jahangirpuri violence's alleged conspirator Md Ansar, on Sunday said that her husband is innocent and he has not done anything wrong, turning down all the claims made by the Delhi Police.

"My husband is innocent. He came to know about clashes while he was breaking his fast. Leaving behind his food, he rushed outside to save people's lives and now he is being held guilty. This is very wrong," Begum told IANS.

Ansar was arrested by the Delhi Police after his name came up during the investigation of the incident.

He was allegedly one of the conspirators of the violence that erupted on Saturday evening during Shobha Yatra procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Further speaking to IANS, Ansar's wife said that her family has been residing in a locality of Hindus from the past 12 years and her husband was never involved in any kind of scuffles.

"Our neighbour is also a Hindu. They never had a problem with us. We happily live together. Our neighbour's son's health deteriorated during Covid times, and it was my husband who got him treated," said Shakina.

Shakina's neighbour told IANS that Ansar, never had a tendency for violence.

"He has always helped us. Treated my child and also financially supported us several times. Ask anyone in our locality, none would speak ill of him. Whenever there was some fight in our area, he used to always try to stop it," said Kamlesh Gupta.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police sources said of the 14 suspects arrested in connection with the violence, accused Ansar is said to be the mastermind behind the communal clashes.

Sources further said that Ansar, is a "bad character" of the area, and he allegedly plotted the crime and provoked people to stop the procession. He also asked them to pelt stones.

Ansar was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault, and also arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked 5 times under Gambling Act and Arms Act.

As per latest reports, the case has now been transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

