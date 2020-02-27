Delhi violence: People who went out to buy food, milk got killed

Craftsman Mohd Furquan went out of his house in Kardampuri on Monday to buy some food for his hungry children but as he stepped out to the streets, he was caught in the whirlpool of violence unleashed on the streets of north-east Delhi.

He did not return home with his family soon finding out that he lay dead in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. Shadaruddin, his father, stood hiding his emotions as he waited near the mortuary where post-mortem of the victims was being held. “I was at my daughter’s place. Everything appeared normal in the morning hours. But by noon, everything has changed and I have lost my son,” he said.

From Monday, the family has been waiting to get hold of his body for burial but a delay in the constitution of a medical board to conduct the autopsy made them wait longer.

Furquan, who earned a living by making jewellery and gift boxes, was to go to Yamuna Vihar to buy food articles as they had ran out of food at home. “As soon as he left, what I heard is, he was hit by bullets. One hit his thigh and another in his stomach,” Shadaruddin said.

“What is happening is a repeat of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Then, Sikhs were targeted and now Muslims are the target,” he said.

Furquan’s brother Irfan said the victim was not part of any protest. He said if the administration had acted on time, no lives would have been lost.

“There were speeches to incite people. The administration should have taken action. Whether it is Waris Pathan (AIMIM leader in Maharashtra) or Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra, strong action should have been taken against them. Nothing happened,” he said.

It was not just Furqan’s relatives but the family of 26-year-old Rahul Solanki was also waiting for his body. A group of women sat near the mortuary wailing as some other relatives blamed the anti-CAA protesters for the death.

“It seems they don’t owe allegiance to India. They have killed our son,” said one of Solanki’s relative. Solanki had stepped out of his home to buy milk when he was shot at in his neck.

His father Hari Singh said he could have been saved if four hospitals they approached for treatment before they brought him to GTB Hospital had admitted him.

Another young woman present near the mortuary, who requested anonymity, said she was waiting for the post-mortem of her nephew to be held.

“We are told that he suffered bullet injuries. He was also stabbed. He married recently,” she said.