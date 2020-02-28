Delhi violence: Police conduct flag marches in Ghaziabad

Flag marches were conducted in the district on Thursday in view of the recent violence in parts of neighbouring Delhi which has claimed 38 lives so far.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said all steps are being taken to prevent any untoward incident in the district.

"Flag marches were conducted in the whole district by the police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF)," he told PTI.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said Laal Bagh, DLF embankment road of Loni-Delhi border and Tulsi niketan borders of Sahibabad, which are adjacent to the restive northeast Delhi, would be opened after the situation improves in the national capital.

Pandey added that the district has been divided into 16 zones, adding 11 super zonal magistrates, 16 zonal magistrates and 59 sector magistrates have been deputed to maintain law and order.

The death toll in Delhi's worst riots in more than three decades climbed to 38 on Thursday as the violence ebbed but did not subside completely and thousands of people began picking up the pieces of their shattered lives and livelihoods.