Delhi violence: Police holds meeting with peace committees

A day after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city's Jahangirpuri area, the Delhi Police on Sunday held a meeting with members of Aman (peace) committees and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain peace in their area, officials said.

There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were also torched, they said.

The Delhi Police arrested 14 people over the violence, including a 21-year-old man, who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, a meeting was organised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani with the members of Aman Committee of Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar to maintain peace in the area.

"During the meeting, all the members were asked to appeal the public in their areas to maintain peace, harmony and tranquility.

"They were assured of a professional and fair investigation and due legal action on the part of police," said Rangnani.

The members of the Aman committees were also urged to counter any rumour, misinformation and asked to be vigilant towards the activities of any mischievous or anti-social elements, the officer said.

They were also requested to keep in touch with the police and immediately report anything suspicious, the officer added.

Situation in Jahangirpuri area is fully under control. Adequate police force has been deployed in the area. Area domination, foot patrolling and deep deployment has been ensured to assure people and to maintain law and order, the officer said.

Preventive patrolling and area domination was undertaken throughout the night in southeast and other sensitive areas of different police districts to ensure peace and tranquility.

Rangnani said an FIR was registered on Saturday under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 147 (rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act sections.

"Nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the FIR," she said.

Later, she said five more arrests were made.

"One of the accused persons, identified as Md. Aslam, opened fire that hit a sub-inspector of the Delhi Police. The pistol used by the accused during the commission of crime has been recovered from his possession," he added.

She also said nine people in total, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured during the clashes, and are being treated at the Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial Hospital.

The sub-inspector who received the bullet injury is stated to be stable in the hospital, the senior police officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

As on Sunday morning, there is a heavy police deployment in Jahangirpuri area where the clashes took place. A team of Rapid Action Force has also been deployed to keep a tight vigil on the situation which is now under control, she said.

