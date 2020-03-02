Delhi violence: Togadia accuses Centre of inaction

Delhi violence: Pravin Togadia accuses Centre of inaction

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Mar 02 2020, 16:04pm ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 16:04pm ist
Former VHP international working president Pravin Togadia. Credit: PTI Photo

Former VHP international working president Pravin Togadia accused the Centre of inaction during the Delhi violence.

Talking to mediapersons at Sikanderpur Kala village on Sunday evening, Togadia said the Union government remained a mute spectator to the riots and demanded strict action against those "who attacked innocent Hindus" during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The communal clashes had erupted on February 23, claiming over 40 lives.

In an apparent reference to the Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Togadia said the Union government was responsible for allowing the long-time dharna against the legislation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
VHP
Pravin Togadia
Shaheen Bagh
Comments (+)
 