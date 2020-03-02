Delhi violence: Pravin Togadia accuses Centre of inaction

Former VHP international working president Pravin Togadia accused the Centre of inaction during the Delhi violence.

Talking to mediapersons at Sikanderpur Kala village on Sunday evening, Togadia said the Union government remained a mute spectator to the riots and demanded strict action against those "who attacked innocent Hindus" during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The communal clashes had erupted on February 23, claiming over 40 lives.

In an apparent reference to the Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Togadia said the Union government was responsible for allowing the long-time dharna against the legislation.