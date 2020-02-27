Delhi violence: Press Council advises media not to 'glorify' violence

As tension prevailed in the national capital following outbreak of large-scale violence in parts of Delhi, the Press Council of India (PCI) has advised the media not to “glorify” violence.

Issuing an advisory, the print media watchdog also advised the media to desist from publishing/ telecasting pictures likely to cause “revulsion.”

Citing the 'norms of journalistic conduct', the PCI said, “news, views or comments relating to communal or religious disputes/clashes shall be published after proper verification of facts and presented with due caution and restraint, in a manner which is conducive to the creation of an atmosphere congenial to communal harmony, amity and peace.”

Journalists and columnists owe a very special responsibility to their country in promoting communal peace and amity, the council noted.

“Their writings are not a mere reflection of their own feelings but help to large extent in molding the feelings and sentiments of the society at large. It is, therefore, of utmost importance that they use their pen with circumspection and restrain,” it added.