Delhi violence: Riot-hit areas limping back to normalcy, toll rises to 42

Riot-hit localities of north-east Delhi was on Friday limping back to normalcy from the horrors of violence in past five days with a 10-hour relaxation on prohibitory orders, even as four more succumbed to their injuries, taking the toll to 42.

Some shops were open in areas like Jafrabad, Bhajanpura and Shiv Vihar while people got out to buy essential goods for survival, negotiating themselves through the debris-littered around streets.

Vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, were also out on streets but not in large numbers, as over 7,000 police and paramilitary personnel kept a close vigil in sensitive areas. Municipal workers were seen removing the debris from streets that were littered with bricks and broken glass.

All measures were taken to ensure that Friday prayers go without any untoward incidents even as local mosques issued an appeal to locals to remain united and not fall prey to rumours. Police are also holding peace meetings in several localities to ensure that people are not incited.

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner O P Mishra, who was in riot-hit areas, said in Chand Bagh that the opening of shops was a sign of normalcy. "This process of normalisation in the area started on Thursday. Our focus is to assure all citizens residing here is that they must start their normal life now," he said.

"People here must revive their 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' (composite culture) which got some kind of dent. We have held discussions with peace committee here, we made elaborate arrangements in view of all devotees who was going to offer prayers to mosques," he said.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma along with two members held a meeting with senior police officials and later visited Jaffrabad. She said there was "a little bit of tension" but on the whole the atmosphere is peaceful.

Officials said the toll has now touched 42 from Thursday's figure of 38. Over 250 people have suffered injuries in the clashes spread over days.Meanwhile, a team of Delhi Forensic Science Laboratory collected evidence from suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's factory in Chang Bagh after he was charged with murder of Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant Ankit Sharma.

Special Commissioner (Law and Order) S N Shrivastava, who was given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner from next Sunday, said, “We are trying to bring every culprit to justice and we are working on it.”

Police officials said they could further relax prohibitory orders if signs are favourable from the spots. The decision to relax prohibitory orders was taken a review meeting held by Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night.

The MHA on Thursday night had said that only about 4.2% of Delhi's geographical area has been affected by communal riots in north-east Delhi while normalcy has prevailed in other areas, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday night after a review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Police has detained or arrested 514 suspects for questioning after registering 48 FIRs so far. Situation is "slowly returning" to normal, the MHA said.