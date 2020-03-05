Delhi Violence: SC asks HC to hear hate speech plea on March 6

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi High Court to hear on March 6 a plea seeking registration of FIRs against some BJP leaders for hate speeches that purportedly led to the recent riots in Delhi.

The top court said the high court was not justified in adjourning the matter to April 13. It also asked the HC to explore the possibility of a peaceful resolution of the matter.

In possible trouble for activist Harsh Mander, a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, however, decided to examine if a speech made by him in December 2019 would require any action. Mander purportedly called upon people to come on the street to decide the future of the country as the top court had failed to protect humanity and preserve equality and secularism in cases of National Register of Citizens (NRC), Ayodhya and Jammu and Kashmir.

“If this is what you feel about the court, we are putting you to notice,” the bench told Mander's counsel Karuna Nundy, while refusing to take up a petition filed by the former IAS officer. Nundy denied Mander ever made such a speech. She sought time to verify the video. The court put it for consideration on March 6.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Delhi riots victims, sought to read out the provocative speeches made by the BJP leaders. The bench said, “Things will not get aggravated if police file FIRs against both the sides. FIRs do not prejudice anybody's rights. It will not be a problem if the situation is calm.”

Mander had first approached the high court for registration of FIRs against Union Minister Anurag Thakur, BJP MP Parvesh Verma (during Delhi elections), former Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra and BJP MLA Abhay Verma for their provocative speeches that allegedly caused riots in northeast Delhi, resulting in the death of over 45 people, injuries to hundreds and large-scale destruction of properties.

The high court had on February 27 put the matter for consideration on April 13, as the Delhi police, a day after the court's rap, contended before a separate bench that a conscious decision was taken to defer FIRs in view of the prevailing situation.