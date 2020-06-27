'Delhi waging war against Covid, to emerge victorious'

Delhi waging difficult war against Covid-19, will emerge victorious with time: CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 27 2020, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 14:18 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi is waging a difficult war against coronavirus pandemic and will emerge victoriously, but it will take time for it.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The Delhi government is combating the pandemic by increasing beds for Covid-19 patients, raising the number of tests, providing oxymetres and oxygen concentrators to patients in home isolation, providing plasma therapy, and through survey and screening, he said in a briefing.

In the past month, the number of beds has been raised significantly in hospitals and now there is no lack of beds. Out of 13,500 available, 7,500 are vacant, he said.

Kejriwal also said that currently around 20,000 tests for Covid-19 are being undertaken daily in the city.

He said a serological survey has started for ascertaining the level of coronavirus spread in the city. Under the survey started on Saturday, 20,000 samples will be collected, the chief minister said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

 