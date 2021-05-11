'Delhi will float global tender for Covid-19 vaccine'

Delhi will float global tender for Covid-19 vaccine, says Manish Sisodia

Sisodia also demanded the Centre to launch a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on the line of pulse polio campaign

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 11 2021, 18:07 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 20:16 ist
Sisodia said the Centre was 'forcing' state governments to invite global tenders for vaccine procurement. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi government will float a global tender for procuring coronavirus vaccines, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, as the city government grapples with a shortage of doses.

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre was "forcing" state governments to invite global tenders for vaccine procurement.

Read more: Share Covid-19 vaccine formula with other companies to ramp up production: Kejriwal to Centre

The Central government wants the states to compete and fight with each other in the international market for vaccines, Sisodai alleged.

Sisodia also demanded the Centre to launch a nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on the line of pulse polio campaign.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over vaccine shortage, saying the Centre should share the vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country.

AAP leader Atishi had also said Monday the Delhi government will have to close vaccination centres where Covaxin is being administered to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group after Tuesday evening if its stocks are not replenished.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manish Sisodia
Coronavirus vaccine
BJP
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

 