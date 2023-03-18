Delhi woman accuses partner of multiple rapes, shooting intimate videos without consent

A 26-year-old Delhi woman here has accused her live-in partner of raping her several times and shooting her private photos and videos without her consent, police said on Saturday.

The accused also kept her legal documents with him and refused to give them back, they said.

The victim moved to police when the accused sent her private photos to her parents.

According to her complaint, the woman said she was living with Amul Thakur, the accused, in a live-in relationship, having met him first in May 2022. After a few months, she returned home.

Also Read | Decomposed body of foreigner found in Delhi

"He made my objectionable photos and videos without my consent while having sex saying he will marry me soon. When I left his house, he threatened me to come back to him. When I refused, he sent my objectionable photos to my parents and threatened them too. He also threatened to shoot me," the woman said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Thakur under sections 376 (2) N (raping repeatedly the same woman), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections 67 and 67 A of the IT Act at Sector 40 Police Station on Friday.

"An FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law," said Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Sector 40 Police Station.