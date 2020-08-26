Delhi woman chained, tortured by husband rescued by DCW

A 32-year-old woman, who was bound in chains, tortured and held captive by her husband, was rescued on Tuesday by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) from East Delhi's Trilokpuri area, officials said.

The husband, aged 35, has been arrested, police said.

The DCW said the woman, who had been married for the last 11 years, was held captive and bound in iron chains by her husband in her own house.

The room in which she was kept had no fan and a foul smell was emanating from it as she was made to lie in her own excreta. She was tortured and beaten so brutally that it had taken a toll on her mental health, the DCW said.

After getting information from the Commission's Mahila Panchayat team that a woman was being held captive, DCW members Firdos Khan and Kiran Negi escalated the matter and reached the location along with panel chairperson Swati Maliwal.

The team found the woman lying on the floor with her feet bound in iron chains.

"She was in a miserable condition with torn clothes," the DCW said.

After talking to the woman, the team learnt that the woman had been married for the last 11 years and had three children.

She informed the DCW that her husband used to beat her brutally and she had been locked in chains for the last six months.

Upon investigation, it was found that the her husband owns a flour mill and the victim was perfectly fine earlier.

The panel said even her children confirmed that their father used to often beat them and their mother.

After freeing her, the DCW team is taking care of the victim''s treatment.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, "The torture inflicted on her has left deep scars. She is even suffering from mental health issues now. We have rescued her and have started working on her rehabilitation. We will ensure strongest action against the perpetrators of the crime."

A senior police officer said the woman was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, in Kalyan Puri for medical examination and based on her statement, an FIR was registered in the matter.

"We have registered a case against her husband on the complaint of her relative. The man has also been arrested and further investigation is underway."

The woman lived with her husband, three children and her mother-in-law, he said.

Police also received a PCR call in this regard.

"All what DCW claims is part of the investigation," he said.

When asked if the woman was chained, the officer said DCW has also made a video in this regard.